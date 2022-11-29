Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,730 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Tesla by 23.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 136,624 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $147,226,000 after buying an additional 25,839 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 31.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 2.4% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.93, for a total transaction of $7,321,912.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,506,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $1,127,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,946,838.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,108,501 shares of company stock worth $2,871,588,678 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $271.67 to $293.67 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.43.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,069,056. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.18 and a 1-year high of $402.67. The company has a market cap of $576.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.61, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.33.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

