Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Announces $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3594 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.
Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ TCBIO opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.74. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $19.33 and a twelve month high of $27.24.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 10,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.58 per share, with a total value of $596,095.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 167,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,327,713.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 4,175 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $236,096.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,726,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 10,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.58 per share, for a total transaction of $596,095.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 167,825 shares in the company, valued at $9,327,713.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 19,426 shares of company stock worth $1,086,423 over the last three months.
Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBIO)
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
- These 3 Apparel Stocks Are Fit for a Comeback
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.