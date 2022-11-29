Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $173.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $199.90. The company has a market capitalization of $157.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 51.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.70.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

