Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 88,743 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $44,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 49,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.5% in the second quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 118.3% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 573,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,032,000 after purchasing an additional 310,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 39.4% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.3 %

TXN stock opened at $173.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.58. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $199.90. The company has a market cap of $157.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 51.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.70.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

