Tezos Price Tops $0.98 (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 29th. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $900.16 million and $21.12 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00005954 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00009670 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00025115 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002124 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00008598 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 939,437,579 coins and its circulating supply is 918,003,916 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.