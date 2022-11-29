Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 592,900 shares, a growth of 84.8% from the October 31st total of 320,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Thai Beverage Public Trading Up 2.3 %

TBVPF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.45. 2,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,466. Thai Beverage Public has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.45.

About Thai Beverage Public

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and food products in Thailand, Vietnam, and internationally. The company operates through Spirits, Beer, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Food segments. It offers liquor, beer, malt, and yeast products; spirits, including brown spirits, white spirits, herbs, and other products; and non-alcoholic beverages comprising drinking and soda water, electrolyte beverages, energy drinks, green and herbal tea, ready-to-drink coffee, carbonated soft drinks, isotonics, soya drinks, Asian and sparkling drinks, cordials, pasteurized milk, UHT milk, sterilized milk, yoghurt, canned milk, pasteurized juice, ready-to-drink juice, ice cream, and cereal bars.

