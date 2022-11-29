Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 592,900 shares, a growth of 84.8% from the October 31st total of 320,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.
Thai Beverage Public Trading Up 2.3 %
TBVPF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.45. 2,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,466. Thai Beverage Public has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.45.
About Thai Beverage Public
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thai Beverage Public (TBVPF)
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Thai Beverage Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thai Beverage Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.