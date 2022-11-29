The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.28% of AZEK worth $7,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AZEK by 717.9% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in AZEK in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in AZEK by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in AZEK by 1,441.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AZEK in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.96. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $46.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). AZEK had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $304.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on AZEK from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on AZEK to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on AZEK from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on AZEK from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AZEK from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AZEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

AZEK Profile

(Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.