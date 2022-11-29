The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 875,622 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,645,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.07% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $51,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 344.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at C$52.87 on Tuesday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$45.26 and a 1-year high of C$74.86. The company has a market cap of C$62.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$49.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$56.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$90.84.

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.