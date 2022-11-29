The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Declares $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

Coca-Cola has increased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 60 years. Coca-Cola has a dividend payout ratio of 69.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Coca-Cola to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.8%.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO opened at $62.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.51 and a 200-day moving average of $61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $271.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KO. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KO. Capital World Investors increased its position in Coca-Cola by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095,881 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,902 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,795,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,588,000 after acquiring an additional 502,181 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 39,987.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 396,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,605,000 after acquiring an additional 395,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgar Lomax Co. VA lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,124,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,734,000 after purchasing an additional 329,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

