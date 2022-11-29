The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.30-1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.36 billion.

Shares of GEO opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.66. The GEO Group has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $10.78.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $616.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.85 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut The GEO Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Wedbush raised The GEO Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in The GEO Group by 257.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 429,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 309,544 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in The GEO Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,822,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,135,000 after purchasing an additional 19,042 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in The GEO Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 128,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $382,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award- winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

