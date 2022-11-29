The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Upgraded to Outperform at Wedbush

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $10.00. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

The GEO Group Price Performance

GEO stock opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.66. The GEO Group has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $10.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Institutional Trading of The GEO Group

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $616.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.85 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.48%. Analysts predict that The GEO Group will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 85.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award- winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

