The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Plans $2.50 Quarterly Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 2.50 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

The Goldman Sachs Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 27.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. The Goldman Sachs Group has a dividend payout ratio of 26.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group to earn $37.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $10.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.7 %

GS opened at $382.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $129.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $412.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $14.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 33.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $71,896,193.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,826,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,076,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total value of $3,858,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,269,031.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $71,896,193.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,826,071 shares in the company, valued at $560,076,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,330,040 shares of company stock valued at $108,195,264. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 465 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

