The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Plans $2.50 Quarterly Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 2.50 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.
The Goldman Sachs Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 27.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. The Goldman Sachs Group has a dividend payout ratio of 26.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group to earn $37.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $10.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.
The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.7 %
GS opened at $382.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $129.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $412.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.80.
Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group
In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $71,896,193.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,826,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,076,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total value of $3,858,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,269,031.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $71,896,193.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,826,071 shares in the company, valued at $560,076,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,330,040 shares of company stock valued at $108,195,264. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 465 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.19.
The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.
