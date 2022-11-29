The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Receives $400.19 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $400.19.

GS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 129,985 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $2,693,289.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,204,979 shares in the company, valued at $24,967,164.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total value of $1,301,138.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,598,104.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 129,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $2,693,289.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,204,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,967,164.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,330,040 shares of company stock worth $108,195,264. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,095,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451,999 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,729,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,172,746,000 after buying an additional 244,566 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,478,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,786,361,000 after buying an additional 126,277 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,038,863,000 after acquiring an additional 476,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,708,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,289,526,000 after acquiring an additional 37,015 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GS opened at $382.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $129.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $336.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.80. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $412.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $14.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 33.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.63%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Further Reading

