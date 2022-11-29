The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) CEO Christopher Swift Sells 3,600 Shares

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) CEO Christopher Swift sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $273,636.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,890,332.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Christopher Swift also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

On Friday, November 25th, Christopher Swift sold 7,292 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $554,337.84.

On Monday, November 7th, Christopher Swift sold 14,324 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $1,060,119.24.

On Friday, November 4th, Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $31,841.50.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.0 %

HIG stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.83. 1,435,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,331. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $76.09.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.05). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.10.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.