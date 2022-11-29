The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to Issue $1.90 Quarterly Dividend

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 1.90 per share by the home improvement retailer on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

Home Depot has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Home Depot has a payout ratio of 44.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Home Depot to earn $17.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.5%.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $318.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The stock has a market cap of $326.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61.

Insider Activity

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Home Depot will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 35.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.29.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.