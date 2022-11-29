The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.1% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 77,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,108,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 14.3% in the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the second quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.28. The stock had a trading volume of 125,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,878,489. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.12. The company has a market capitalization of $346.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.26%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

