The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,299,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,009,650 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $292,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth about $549,574,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 655.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,143,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,981 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 42.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,798,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,893 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth about $277,399,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,651,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,159,706,000 after acquiring an additional 502,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on SHW shares. StockNews.com upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.22.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.12. 9,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,589,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.84 and its 200-day moving average is $236.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $354.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.48%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

