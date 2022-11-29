The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis lowered its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 198,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 402,092 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Southern were worth $14,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SO. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Southern by 147.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 313,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,717,000 after acquiring an additional 186,648 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 5.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 166,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,070,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Southern by 3.1% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Southern by 22.8% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp upgraded Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southern from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.42.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,545. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

SO stock opened at $65.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.71 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

