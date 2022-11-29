The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock Position Raised by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,946,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.18% of Southern worth $138,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 8.1% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 76,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 23.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 49,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at $535,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 543,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,761,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 6.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,895,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,275,000 after purchasing an additional 768,899 shares in the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of SO opened at $65.84 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.71 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.08%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $2,288,545. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Bank of America lowered Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Southern to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Southern from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.42.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.