The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,662 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on TJX. StockNews.com upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.11.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

TJX Companies Price Performance

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,707,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,707,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 80,513 shares of company stock valued at $5,718,833 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.58. 61,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,917,965. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.35. The stock has a market cap of $92.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $81.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.16.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.