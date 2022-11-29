The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.33.

TD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 52.8% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 2.1 %

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $66.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $57.27 and a 52-week high of $86.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.16.

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.