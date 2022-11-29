The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,865,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,453 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $58,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 975.3% in the 1st quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Williams Companies Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE WMB opened at $33.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.86. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 103.66%.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 8,500 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $290,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,155,623.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.