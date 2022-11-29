TheStreet Lowers Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Empire State Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Empire State Realty Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Empire State Realty Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.75.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Down 2.1 %

ESRT stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 62.67, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.10. Empire State Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESRT. Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 5,362,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,655,000 after buying an additional 1,689,535 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,497,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,770,000 after buying an additional 1,618,452 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 711.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,416,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,290,000 after buying an additional 1,241,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,256,000 after buying an additional 974,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,000,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,205,000 after buying an additional 498,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

