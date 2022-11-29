TheStreet Lowers Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Empire State Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Empire State Realty Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Empire State Realty Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.75.
Empire State Realty Trust Stock Down 2.1 %
ESRT stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 62.67, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.10. Empire State Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.36.
About Empire State Realty Trust
Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.
