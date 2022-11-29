TheStreet Upgrades Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SND. StockNews.com started coverage on Smart Sand in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Smart Sand from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Get Smart Sand alerts:

Smart Sand Price Performance

NASDAQ SND opened at $1.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Smart Sand has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $4.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Smart Sand ( NASDAQ:SND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $71.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.30 million. Smart Sand had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 7.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Smart Sand will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 1,265,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $2,416,411.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,982,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,337,090.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 49.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smart Sand

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SND. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Smart Sand during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Smart Sand during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Smart Sand during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Smart Sand during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Smart Sand during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 37.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smart Sand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.