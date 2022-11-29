Threshold Price Up 6% Over Last Week (T)

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 29th. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $177.44 million and $7.04 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Threshold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Threshold Token Profile

T is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01784175 USD and is up 3.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $14,765,456.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

