Threshold (T) 1-Day Volume Tops $5.24 Million

Threshold (T) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 29th. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0178 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a market cap of $178.45 million and $5.24 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Threshold

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01784175 USD and is up 3.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $14,765,456.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

