TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Trading Down 2.2%

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 131.80 ($1.58) and last traded at GBX 131.80 ($1.58). Approximately 221,154 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 552,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 134.80 ($1.61).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TIFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TI Fluid Systems from GBX 205 ($2.45) to GBX 170 ($2.03) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on TI Fluid Systems from GBX 220 ($2.63) to GBX 180 ($2.15) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

TI Fluid Systems Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 130.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 150.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.18, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of £685.71 million and a P/E ratio of 13,180.00.

About TI Fluid Systems

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light-duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

Further Reading

