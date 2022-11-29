Timothy H. Young Sells 15,000 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $334,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,491,989 shares in the company, valued at $33,316,114.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Dropbox Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Dropbox stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,249,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,299. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $25.81.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 3.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 0.4% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 156,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 4.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 5.5% during the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 60.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.63.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

