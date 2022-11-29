Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) Stake Boosted by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA – Get Rating) by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 422,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,196 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP owned 0.98% of Tio Tech A worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Tio Tech A in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tio Tech A in the first quarter valued at $508,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Tio Tech A in the first quarter valued at $2,447,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tio Tech A in the first quarter valued at $3,308,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Tio Tech A by 39.9% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 279,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 79,842 shares during the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tio Tech A Stock Performance

TIOA stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Tio Tech A has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $10.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85.

Tio Tech A Profile

Tio Tech A does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

