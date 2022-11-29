Titon (LON:TON) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Titon (LON:TON – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Titon Stock Down 7.4 %

TON traded down GBX 6 ($0.07) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 75 ($0.90). 17,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,168. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 81.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 82.85. Titon has a fifty-two week low of GBX 64.75 ($0.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 120 ($1.44). The stock has a market cap of £8.41 million and a P/E ratio of 2,333.33.

About Titon

Titon Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, the United States, and Europe. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware material.

