Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.61.

TOST has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Toast to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Toast from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Insider Activity at Toast

In other Toast news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $42,868.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,380.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Toast news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $42,868.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,380.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hawkins sold 52,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $1,099,087.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,625.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,970,594 shares of company stock worth $108,427,080. Company insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Toast

Toast Trading Down 4.4 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Toast during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Toast by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TOST opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.23. Toast has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $44.34.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

See Also

