Todd E. Siegel Purchases 3,514 Shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Stock

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) Director Todd E. Siegel bought 3,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $37,002.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,426.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:SGC traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.95. 685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,224. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.84.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.02%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Superior Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its position in Superior Group of Companies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 660,906 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,797,000 after purchasing an additional 22,986 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in Superior Group of Companies by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 37,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Superior Group of Companies by 646.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.
Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and healthcare facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.
