Todd E. Siegel Purchases 3,514 Shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Stock

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) Director Todd E. Siegel bought 3,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $37,002.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,426.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SGC traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.95. 685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,224. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.84.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Superior Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Superior Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its position in Superior Group of Companies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 660,906 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,797,000 after purchasing an additional 22,986 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in Superior Group of Companies by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 37,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Superior Group of Companies by 646.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Group of Companies

(Get Rating)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and healthcare facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.