Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 134,000 Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 134,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,925,000. Zendesk makes up 0.9% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Zendesk as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zendesk by 1,465.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Zendesk in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Zendesk in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $534,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,147.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Stock Performance

Shares of ZEN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.48. 221,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,763,775. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.54 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.12. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.16 and a 12-month high of $130.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $416.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.19 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 17.82% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

Zendesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.