Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.29 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,353 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,860,000 after buying an additional 46,584 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 22,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,701 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $35.20. The company had a trading volume of 277,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,704,810. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $152.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.85 and a 200-day moving average of $36.82. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $53.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.91%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on Comcast to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.52.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

