Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Linde by 18.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,286,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,966,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,317 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,679,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,202,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,221 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Linde by 17.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,961,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,864,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,346 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in Linde by 92.1% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,443,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $780,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,725 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 9.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,135,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,487,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,754 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Linde in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $338.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. HSBC cut their price target on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on Linde to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.72.

NYSE:LIN traded down $6.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $331.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,911. The company has a market cap of $163.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.86. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $352.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $297.82 and its 200-day moving average is $297.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

