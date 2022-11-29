Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,750 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies accounts for 1.9% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $21,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on EL. Raymond James reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $323.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler set a $245.00 price target on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $318.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.41.

EL traded down $2.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.17. 13,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,551,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.96. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.47 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 40.07%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

