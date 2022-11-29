Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 4.5% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 148,708 shares of company stock worth $11,937,916 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,541,256. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.41 and a fifty-two week high of $83.79. The company has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.30.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.47%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

