Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 656.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,956 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 71.7% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 224.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $441.87. The company had a trading volume of 16,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,989. The stock has a market cap of $60.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.37. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $440.47.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $429.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Lam Research to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.86.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

