Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,787,410. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.49. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

