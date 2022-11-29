Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,168 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.4% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 477 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 134 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.23.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Down 1.7 %

In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,801 shares worth $20,043,004. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.65. 416,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,661,744. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.21 and a 200-day moving average of $107.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

