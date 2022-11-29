Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 352,800 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 352,800 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 10.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in First Horizon by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Arena Investors LP bought a new position in First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth about $1,522,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth about $14,309,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

First Horizon Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FHN stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.66. 111,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,258,748. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.97. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Insider Activity at First Horizon

In related news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $881,789.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,518.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.