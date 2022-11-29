TomoChain 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.52 Million (TOMO)

TomoChain (TOMO) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One TomoChain coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001904 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, TomoChain has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. TomoChain has a market cap of $30.12 million and $3.52 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TomoChain Profile

TomoChain’s genesis date was July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,487,488 coins. The official message board for TomoChain is medium.com/tomochain. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @tomochainann and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TomoChain is tomochain.com.

TomoChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee.TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TomoChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TomoChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TomoChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

