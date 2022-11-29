TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of TCON opened at $1.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.75. The stock has a market cap of $32.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.35. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $3.79.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 17,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $29,948.03. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,780,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,539,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 83,311 shares of company stock worth $139,341. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 57,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,125,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after buying an additional 970,224 shares in the last quarter. 52.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

