Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 19,147 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 338% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,374 call options.

GrowGeneration Trading Up 9.5 %

NASDAQ:GRWG traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $6.09. 77,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,839,159. The company has a market capitalization of $371.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.81. GrowGeneration has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.53.

Institutional Trading of GrowGeneration

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 17.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the first quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 9.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,362,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,180,000 after acquiring an additional 388,075 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 377,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares during the period. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About GrowGeneration

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.36.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

