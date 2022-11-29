Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,064,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24,300 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 1.30% of Trinity Industries worth $25,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 386.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 4,199.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Trinity Industries to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $29.92 on Tuesday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $35.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.12.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.80%.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

