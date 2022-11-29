Truist Financial Trims Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Target Price to $39.00

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AIRC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.
Shares of AIRC opened at $36.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Apartment Income REIT has a 12 month low of $35.22 and a 12 month high of $55.82.
AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.
