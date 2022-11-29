Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 955,700 shares, a decrease of 43.4% from the October 31st total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 522,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,621,129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 60,428 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 243,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 71,979 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 77,734 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 22,592 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292,829 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after buying an additional 747,414 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,285 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TKC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.41. The stock had a trading volume of 864,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.70. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $4.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average is $3.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

TKC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.

