UIL Limited (UTL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

UIL Limited (LON:UTL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, November 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:UTL opened at GBX 157.82 ($1.89) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £132.32 million and a P/E ratio of 458.11. UIL has a 52 week low of GBX 154.75 ($1.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 260 ($3.11). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 173.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 186.81.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David Shillson purchased 4,672 shares of UIL stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 197 ($2.36) per share, for a total transaction of £9,203.84 ($11,010.70).

UIL Company Profile

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

