Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.28.

Union Pacific Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $4.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $208.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,744,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $183.70 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $128.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Pacific

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gould Capital LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 17,523 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,799 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after acquiring an additional 18,760 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,358,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

