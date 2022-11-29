uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) fell 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.48 and last traded at $25.96. 25,094 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 744,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QURE. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on uniQure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on uniQure from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut uniQure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

uniQure Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.40.

Insider Activity at uniQure

Institutional Trading of uniQure

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,306 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $43,006.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,890 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,398.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in uniQure in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in uniQure by 1,912.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 80,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 76,500 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in uniQure in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,935,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 29.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,467,000 after acquiring an additional 698,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 18.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

