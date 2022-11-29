uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QUREGet Rating) fell 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.48 and last traded at $25.96. 25,094 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 744,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QURE. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on uniQure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on uniQure from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut uniQure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

uniQure Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.40.

Insider Activity at uniQure

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,306 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $43,006.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,890 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,398.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of uniQure

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in uniQure in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in uniQure by 1,912.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 80,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 76,500 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in uniQure in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,935,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 29.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,467,000 after acquiring an additional 698,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 18.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

